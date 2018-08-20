

CTV Kitchener





The Region of Waterloo announced a program for funding to create a legal apartment in homes and on properties.

Qualifying homeowners can qualify for up to $25,000 in forgivable loans through the Secondary Suites program.

One stipulation is that the unit must be rented out below average market rent, a media release explained.

How that rental price would be calculated was not elaborated on.

The program encourages affordable homes at a lower cost.

An affordable unit in a new apartment building can use up to $100,000 in funding, the release said.

This funding program allows new units at a cheaper cost to the region.

It can also be used to make in-law suites accessible, or to make existing apartments into legal units.

Properties must be zoned to allow secondary units in order to be considered for application.