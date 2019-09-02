

CTV Kitchener





While Labour Day marks the end of summer for many, unions use the holiday to show appreciation for their workers.

Both occasions were being marked at the annual Labour Day picnic in Waterloo Park on Monday.

“We celebrate things like maternity leave, workplace health and safety, vacation time, paid vacation time, 40-hour work weeks, eight-hour work days,” said Kelly Dick, the president of the Waterloo Region Labour Council. “These are all things that labour has fought for over the years, to make sure that everybody has these things across the country.”

The Labour Council was encouraging people to sign a petition at the event against the many cuts the Ontario government has made in 2019.

They say if they get enough signatures, the petition will have to be read at the legislature.

“We want Doug Ford and his government to know that we are not going to stand back and have these cuts,” said Dick. “We’re not going to have our children, elderly, and health care suffer. That’s not happening.”

A union representing teachers has expressed concern over the many changes the Ford government has made in 2019, particularly education cuts.

“The change to class size will have an especially large impact on high school, elementary” said Greg Weiler, president of the Elementary Teachers Federation Waterloo. “We think those will be coming there as well.”