KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has issued several guidelines for those who wish to visit a loved one living at Sunnyside Home.

The facility is one of 38 long-term care or retirement homes in Waterloo Region that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. Staff there have dealt with three of them, with the most recent being declared over on July 6.

Outdoor visits had been suspended on June 18.

Indoor visits can restart on July 22, but a news release from the region outlines 13 criteria that must be met before someone can come inside.

A resident can now visit with up to two people at a time, but only in a designated area on the main floor of the home, and only if the visitors have had a negative COVID-19 test in the two weeks before the visit.

Visits will also have to pass through an active screening, which consists of questions and having their temperatures taken before entry.

Here are a few of the other precautionary measures that the region is taking at Sunnyside Home:

Any visitor must wear a surgical mask and a shield, which will be provided. Residents who can tolerate a mask will also wear one.

Anyone entering is asked to practice good hand hygiene while they're inside.

No touching or hugging of any residents—physical distance of six feet or further has to be maintained.

Anything left for a resident at Sunnyside has to be left at the main entrance to be quarantined for 72 hours.

Violation of any of these rules will result in visiting privileges being revoked.

You can see the full list of criteria on the Region of Waterloo's website.

The province first announced plans to expand visits at long-term care homes back on July 15.

Visits had been restricted in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities, where residents are particularly vulnerable and physical distancing can be difficult to maintain.