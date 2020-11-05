KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo is putting three houses into a lottery to be sold to an affordable housing provider.

The houses are located at 24, 32 and 34 Mill Street.

Charlotte Karger, a property agent for the region, said selling the houses was an option, but that they saw a better opportunity to add them to affordable housing inventory.

The lottery is open to not-for-profit housing providers and charities with a history of providing affordable housing.

"There's a lot of families and people in need that are bigger than a lot of our one- and two-bedroom housing stock," Karger said. "So, to be able to offer an entire house when families can stay together, we thought that was really important."

There's an open house scheduled for next Friday. Details will be available on the region's website.