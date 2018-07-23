

According to Statistics Canada, the region has seen a substantial increase in crime rate from 2016 to 2017.

Both metropolitan areas also saw an increase in Crime Severity Index, which measures the volume and severity of crimes reported to police.

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo saw 5,205 crimes committed in 2017 for an increase of 11 per cent, and its CSI increase by 14 per cent to 64.3.

Guelph experienced 4,942 reported crimes, which was an increase in crime rate of nine per cent.

Its CSI increased by 15 per cent to 64.3.

Among other reasons, breaking and entering and fraud were cited as main contributors for the increase.

Brantford, on the other hand, saw both its crime rate and its Crime Severity Index decrease by one per cent each.

These numbers are still higher than both Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo and Guelph, at 6,131 and 86.3, respectively.

All numbers as reported by Statistics Canada.