KITCHENER -- Under the Ontario government's guidance, Region of Waterloo Public Health has expanded the criteria used to determine priority COVID-19 testing.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang outlined the changes in a news conference on Friday morning.

The prioritized groups have been expanded to include more vulnerable people. They include:

Hospital patients and health-care workers

Residents of long-term care and retirement homes

Paramedics, police and firefighters

Indigenous communities

Congregate living centres including homeless shelters and group homes

Symptomatic people living with health-care workers or first responders

People undergoing chemotherapy or needing transplants

Pregnant people and newborns

Cross-border workers

Essential workers, or those employed in an essential workplace

Health-care workers and first responders can call public health to be scheduled for testing at one of the hospital assessment clinics.

Others can be tested at one of the community assessment clinics, which are now equipped to do testing. These centres operate by referral through primary care-givers and by appointment.

People looking to be tested are asked to contact their primary-giver or a walk-in clinic for a phone or virtual visit.

Then, they can be referred to an assessment centre for a booked appointment.

The Region of Waterloo has reported a total of 399 cases of the virus, with 19 deaths. Another 24 people are still in hospital.