KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has been designated Canada's first Bee Region by Bee City Canada.

The region will begin taking steps to protect pollinators through education and safe habitats.

"We couldn’t BEE more excited about this designation," says Regional Chair Karen Redman in a news release.

"It supports our environment and climate action goals, as well as allows all seven local municipalities to work together as the first Bee Region to promote healthy habitats for bees."

At Wednesday night's regional council meeting, a Bee House was presented to commemorate the declaration.

Individually, the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo are already designated by Bee City Canada. The Township of Wellesley is also recognized already.

In total, 28 cities and townships in Ontario carry the designation, including neighbouring Guelph and Stratford.