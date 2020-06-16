KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo is considering closing curbside lanes on some four-lane streets to make more room for cyclists and pedestrians.

With fewer vehicles on the road because of COVID-19, the region says it's considering reallocating that space to allow for people to get around with more physical distance.

"Some of the sidewalks and community trails and multi-use trails are getting quite crowded with pedestrians and cyclists, so we need to expand," explains Regional Coun. Tom Galloway.

Regional staff is proposing to reduce 24 kilometres of four-lane roads down to two lanes.

Those proposed changes would be to:

King Street, Coronation Boulevard and Dundas Street from Bishop Street to Beverly Street in Cambridge;

Westmount Road from Queen's Boulevard in Kitchener to University Avenue Waterloo;

Frederick Street from Weber to Lancaster in Kitchener;

Erb Street from Westmount to Caroline in Waterloo;

Erb Street from Peppler Street to Margaret Avenue in Waterloo; and

Bridgeport Road between King and Margaret

Galloway says the lanes would be closed on a temporary basis using construction barrels or traffic pylons on each side.

"These are roads that don't have cycling facilities, either on the road or off the road," Galloway says.

So far the proposal has been met with mixed reactions from residents.

Some believe that it will increase what traffic there is and cause accidents, while others agree that now would be the time to try a project like this when more people are walking and biking.

Regional Coun. Geoff Lorentz is among those who disagrees with the proposal.

"All of a sudden we think because this COVID that everybody is going to start riding bikes and not drive their cars," he says.

"I just can't see it. I see traffic increasing every day."

He says there needs to be more public consultation before a decision can be made.

But the region says that there isn't enough time to do proper consultation.

"The opportunity is now to do it and the need is now to do it," Galloway says.

Regional council was supposed to make a decision on the proposal on Tuesday, but councillors voted to refer the vote until next Wednesday instead.