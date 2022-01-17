Region cancels Monday waste collection due to winter storm

WATERLOO -

Local waste collection has been cancelled for the remainder of Monday due to heavy snow and icy road conditions across Waterloo Region.

In a press release, the region said all curbside garbage, recycling and organics have been cancelled for the rest of the day to ensure the safety of collection crews and the public.

“The collection team has been struggling to keep trucks on the road today and for everyone’s safety, these schedule changes are necessary,” the region said in a press release. “We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Residents who normally have their waste picked up on Mondays will have their garbage collected on Jan. 22. Officials ask residents to have all garbage items brought to the curb at ground level by 7 a.m. and brush off any snow to help crews with visibility.

Those scheduled to have their recycling collected Monday are asked to hold onto their blue boxes and green bins until next week.

If collection is not completed on the alternate date, residents can submit an online report on the Region of Waterloo website.