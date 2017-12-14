

CTV Kitchener





Next year will bring Waterloo Region more paramedics, ambulances and transit services.

Regional councillors voted Wednesday night to approve the region’s 2018 budget, which features a 2.74 per cent tax increase. For the owner of a property with the region’s average property value -- $323,300 – that’s about an extra $53 in tax payments.

The budget includes two new 12-hour ambulances, as well as 10 new paramedics.

There are also a series of changes to Grand River Transit service, primarily focused around Conestoga College and LRT stop areas.

About one-sixth of the increase is due to increases in the budget of Waterloo Regional Police.

The region is only one entity receiving a portion of local property tax bills. Cities, townships and school boards have separate budgets with separate tax rates, which typically combine to account for about half of the average property tax bill in the region.