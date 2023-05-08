Region and striking GRT workers reach tentative agreement
The Region of Waterloo says it has reached a tentative agreement with Unifor Local 4304.
The union, which represents more than 650 transit operators and nearly 90 skilled trades and support workers, will now put the tentative agreement to its members for a vote on Tuesday.
Grand River Transit (GRT) bus service has been suspended since the strike began on Monday, May 1.
The region and the union reached another tentative agreement on Sunday April 30 on the eve of the strike deadline. Members voted to reject that deal.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Region and striking GRT workers reach tentative agreement
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
Liberals move to restrict committee work, House debate on gun control Bill C-21
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21.
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
Documents reveal inside look as Alberta officials prepared for a 'landslide' of orphan wells
Alberta's oil and gas regulators predicted a 'landslide' of orphan wells was coming. Newly obtained documents reveal internal anxieties.
Ottawa renews federal anti-gang and gun violence program with $390 million in funding
The federal Liberals are renewing their multimillion-dollar program to fight gang violence and gun crime. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Monday the government is earmarking $390 million over the next five years for provinces and territories.
About two thirds of Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach NATO target: Nanos
Most Canadians support increasing defence spending to reach the two per cent target set by NATO allies, according to a national survey conducted by Nanos for CTV News.
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
What is the U.K. iPhone 'throttling' lawsuit against Apple?
Batterygate is back in the news as Apple looks to block a lawsuit in the United Kingdom accusing the company of 'throttling' the performance of its iPhones.
Dianna Agron responds to decade-long speculation about Taylor Swift relationship
More than a decade ago there was speculation that 'Glee' star Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift may have had a 'Love Story.'
London
-
Repair work underway, 118 customers without gas after car struck home in Woodstock
Several homes in Woodstock had to be evacuated after a car crashed into a house and ruptured the line.
-
House arrest for Ontario man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau
The man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau has been sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and 12 months of probation.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Emergency Preparedness Week highlights new tools
London fire fighters demonstrated new tools used for extrication in one of two demonstrations to kick off Emergency Preparedness Week.
Windsor
-
Second fire at same house on Hall Ave deemed deliberate
Windsor firefighters responded to a fire at the same house for the second time in two months.
-
Free living expenses and a salary: Canadian Navy offering 'no strings attached' employment
HMCS Hunter in Windsor is part of a new recruitment initiative called the “naval experience program”.
-
Novice driver faces impaired charge after traffic stop in Chatham-Kent
OPP have charged a novice driver with impaired driving after a traffic stop for speeding in Chatham-Kent.
Barrie
-
Girl, 16, killed in head-on crash in Alliston, 2 others hospitalized
A young teen from Innisfil has died following a head-on collision that sent two others to the hospital Sunday evening.
-
Multiple charges laid at unsanctioned truck rally in Barrie
The smell of burning rubber and the sound of revving engines took over a parking lot in Barrie over the weekend as hundreds attended an unsanctioned truck rally, resulting in multiple charges.
-
Barrie man, 18, killed in crash that injured 3 others in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision that happened in Oro-Medonte Saturday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Crash on Municipal Road 35 near Azilda in Greater Sudbury
A pothole crew is shaken after a crash on Municipal Road 35 southeast of the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda on Monday morning.
-
Commercial truck driver in serious condition after Highway 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a crash involving a single commercial vehicle on Highway 11.
-
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa school named after Julie Payette gets new name
An Ottawa school named after former governor general Julie Payette is getting a new name.
-
Flames engulf former Smiths Falls, Ont. water treatment plant
Fire heavily damaged a former water treatment plant in Smiths Falls, Ont. overnight.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes health-care bill allowing private clinics to conduct more surgeries
The Ontario government has passed a bill allowing more private clinics to conduct OHIP-covered surgeries as advocates warn of potential legal action.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario passes health-care bill allowing private clinics to conduct more surgeries
The Ontario government has passed a bill allowing more private clinics to conduct OHIP-covered surgeries as advocates warn of potential legal action.
-
'Far more prepared': Pearson airport head promises smoother summer travel season ahead
A year after delays at Canada’s busiest travel hub made international headlines, the airport’s top boss promised this summer will be different.
-
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Montreal
-
DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case
Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.
-
'It is really devastating': Over 20 boats destroyed in Laval marina fire
Laval firefighters were called to a local marina Sunday morning to put out several boat fires. According to the Laval fire department (APL), the two-alarm fire affected multiple boats in the waters at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location.
-
More than 1,200 new electric buses coming to Quebec roads
About 1,200 more electric public transit buses are coming to Quebec roads -- and they'll be manufactured in the province. Quebec City and Ottawa announced the purchase of 1,229 electric buses Monday.
Atlantic
-
RCMP identify New Brunswick lobster fishermen who died after falling into ocean
An uncle and his nephew have been identified as the two lobster fishermen who died on the opening day of their season off the northeastern coast of New Brunswick.
-
Officers seize $500,000 worth of baby eels outside Halifax amid fishery closure
The federal Fisheries Department says it has seized 113 kilograms of baby eels worth about $500,000 during a recent inspection.
-
Third person charged with first-degree murder of Eskasoni, N.S., man: RCMP
A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2021 homicide of Andrew Carter Morris in Eskasoni, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Four teens recovering after Friday night stabbings
A 16-year-old faces numerous charges after four teenagers were stabbed at CF Polo Park Friday night.
-
E-bikes becoming more popular in Manitoba
A new trend in sustainable, personal transportation is gaining popularity in Winnipeg.
-
Trial to begin for Manitoba man accused of killing neighbour
The trial for a Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour is set to begin on Monday.
Calgary
-
Calgary to open centre for Alberta wildfire evacuees
The City of Calgary is helping the relief effort for those affected by the wildfires in central and northern Alberta, including sending personnel to help battle fires and opening a reception centre for fleeing residents.
-
4 Drayton Valley homes destroyed by wildfire; county fire chief dispels return rumours
Four homes on the edge of Drayton Valley have been destroyed by an out-of-control wildfire that grew more than a thousand hectares on Sunday.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to provide update on provincial wildfire situation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to provide an update on the province's ongoing wildfires later this afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation order lifted for Edson; Wildwood and Evansburg residents still not allowed to return
An evacuation order for parts of Yellowhead County - including Edson - has been lifted.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to provide update on provincial wildfire situation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to provide an update on the province's ongoing wildfires later this afternoon.
-
4 Drayton Valley homes destroyed by wildfire; county fire chief dispels return rumours
Four homes on the edge of Drayton Valley have been destroyed by an out-of-control wildfire that grew more than a thousand hectares on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Porter Airlines to add non-stop route between Vancouver and Ottawa this summer
Travellers between Vancouver and Ottawa will have a new, non-stop flight option this summer.
-
2 wildfires in northeastern B.C. nearly double in size within day
Two out-of-control wildfires in northeastern British Columbia have nearly doubled in size in one day.
-
BC Housing in the spotlight as province prepares to release forensic audit
The Crown corporation that administers subsidized housing in British Columbia will be under a microscope Monday.