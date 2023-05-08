Region and striking GRT workers reach tentative agreement

The Region of Waterloo says it has reached a tentative agreement with Unifor Local 4304.

The union, which represents more than 650 transit operators and nearly 90 skilled trades and support workers, will now put the tentative agreement to its members for a vote on Tuesday.

Grand River Transit (GRT) bus service has been suspended since the strike began on Monday, May 1.

The region and the union reached another tentative agreement on Sunday April 30 on the eve of the strike deadline. Members voted to reject that deal.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.