The region has agreed to create a unified fire communications centre to provide unified dispatch services.

The cities of Kitchener and Cambridge announced Thursday that the agreement had been reached.

“This agreement will help keep our firefighters safe and ensure that we can respond quickly to all residents, regardless of where or what type of support they need,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in part in a statement.

Currently, the two fire dispatch centres split communications between the cities and townships.

Kitchener services calls to itself, Waterloo, Woolwich, Wellesley and Wilmot. The Cambridge centre provides services to itself and North Dumfries.

The new agreement will mean that a unified dispatch centre will be located at Kitchener Fire Headquarters instead.

“This agreement is a prime example of the spirit of collaboration within our region, and shows how we work well together to deliver results for our different local communities,” Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry was quoted in a statement.

According to a press release, this approach will improve safety by improving communication, faster response times and improved control and coordination for major incidents.

Officials expect the centralized dispatch centre to be in place by the spring.