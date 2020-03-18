Reduced service starts on Kitchener GO trains
CTV Kitchener Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 2:54PM EDT
A GO Train seen here at the Kitchener station on Nov. 11, 2019. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- GO Transit says service on its Kitchener line will be reduced starting Wednesday.
Express rush-hour trips have been temporarily suspended during the COVID-19 crisis.
GO Transit is also warning that some trains maybe departing from different platforms at Union Station and they’re asking travelers to check the departure board before boarding.
They also say some trains may be shorter than usual.
Commuters can find more information here.