KITCHENER -- A statue of former Prime Minister Sir John A. MacDonald in Baden has been vandalized for the second time this week as the debate about its future continues.

Officers responded to the incident on June 23 after red paint was poured on the statue for the second time.

According to a news release, police believe the vandalism happened overnight.

On Sunday, which was National Indigenous People's Day, the statue was also covered in paint. It was partly cleaned up that day, with the rest washed off on Monday.

The statue of MacDonald is part of a project that would eventually see likenesses of all of Canada's prime ministers put up along the Prime Ministers Path.

But his role in establishing residential schools in Canada has led to calls for the statue to be taken down.

During Monday night's Wilmot Township council meeting, Coun. Angie Hallman put forward a motion to pause and review the Prime Minister's Walk project.

"My motion is that, to tell Canada's story, we need to tell Canada's whole story and that, while I think that the artists and the people who have put these statues here with the absolute best intentions, there's an opportunity for us to pause this conversation and invite all the people to the table for this discussion," she says.

That motion will be voted on at the next council meeting. Hallman says she has also asked for the paint not to be washed off in the meantime.

The statue has been covered with a tarp after the most recent incident.