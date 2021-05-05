KITCHENER -- A Kitchener-based organization is joining with others across the nation to help raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The Healing of the Seven Generations held a Red Dress Day gathering on Wednesday at their headquarters on Frederick Street.

The gathering featured drumming, sharing of the medicine, an honouring ceremony, and dozens of red dresses on display meant to bring awareness to a pressing issue.

“This is something that hits our communities hard,” said Kelly Welch, cultural program coordinator with the organization. “It’s something that pretty much affects every member of our community.

“This is a day that brings awareness, but every day we want to remember.”

The Healing of the Seven Generations says red dress displays have sparked a number of inquiries about their meaning.

“They’re inquisitive, they want to know what’s going on,” said Donna Duvay, executive director. “I’m very honoured to be able to share with them this horrible history from our community.”