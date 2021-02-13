KITCHENER -- With Tuesday marking the return to the red zone for Waterloo Region, and as businesses are getting ready to partially reopen, recreational activities will be ramping up again as well.

In a joint press release from the local municipalities on Friday, recreational activities like indoor swimming, arenas and other service are set to make a limited comeback as a part of a phased reopening plan.

‘We’ll start on the 18th, not every facility will be open immediately. We have a seven to 10 day plan,” said Steve Scheer, the Manager of Recreational Facilities for the City of Waterloo.

According to Scheer this is due in part to getting staff, many of whom are part-time casual, reacquainted with the rules and regulations,

“Sometimes there's subtle nuances in the regulations that either enable us to do things or put other restrictions on items from an operations standpoint, from a capacity stand point, from an hours of operation,” he said.

In Waterloo, the Manulife Financial Sportsplex in RIM Park is set to reopen on the 18th, followed by the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex for affiliated minor sport group rentals only.

In Kitchener, the Lyle Hallman Pool is expected to open on the 18th, with the remaining pools scheduled to open on the 22nd.

For Cambridge, pre-registration for online drop in programs begins February 22nd. Arenas are expected to open on the 26th.

Capacity will increase to 25 people per ice surface for outdoor rinks across the region on the 16th. Hockey will still not be permitted and the physical distancing rules remain in place.

The website for the Region of Waterloo will be providing the most up to date information on the phased reopening.