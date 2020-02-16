KITCHENER -- Provincial Police are continuing recovery efforts for a nine-year-old boy who is presumed to have drowned after falling through ice on Lake Erie.

Haldimand County OPP were first called to the area of Peacock Point around 4:30 p.m.

Two boys were on the ice edge when a wave swept them into the lake, according to officials.

Police say aneight-year-old boy was rescued after a 10-year-old girl who was with them ran up to the roadway, flagged a vehicle for help, and two people from the vehicle went out onto the ice to grab him.

OPP launched a search effort for the nine-year-old boy who did not resufrace. This included a helicopter, assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as an underwater search and rescue unit

The search efforts then turned into a recovery mission later that night and picked up again Sunday morning.

Provincial Constable Rod LeClair says ice build up is causing delays for the units on scene to enter the water, but that the shoreline search is ongoing.