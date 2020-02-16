KITCHENER -- Provincial Police are continuing recovery efforts for a nine-year-old boy who is presumed to have drowned after falling through ice on Lake Erie.

Haldimand County OPP were first called to the area of Peacock Point around 4:30 p.m.

#HalimandOPP and @HaldEmerg personnel engaged in search efforts in Lake Erie area of Peacock Point in #Nanticoke. Individual fallen through ice. #OPP helicopter and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre enroute to assist with search.^rl — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 15, 2020

Two boys were on the ice edge when a wave swept them into the lake, according to officials.

Police say aneight-year-old boy was rescued after a 10-year-old girl who was with them ran up to the roadway, flagged a vehicle for help, and two people from the vehicle went out onto the ice to grab him.

OPP launched a search effort for the nine-year-old boy who did not resufrace. This included a helicopter, assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as an underwater search and rescue unit

The search efforts then turned into a recovery mission later that night and picked up again Sunday morning.

#HaldimandOPP, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit as well as OPP helicopter resuming recovery efforts this morning at Peacock Point in #Nanticoke. Ice build up in area causing delay in underwater efforts. Updates will be provided. ^rl pic.twitter.com/tMLPPkoUHN — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 16, 2020

Provincial Constable Rod LeClair says ice build up is causing delays for the units on scene to enter the water, but that the shoreline search is ongoing.