KITCHENER -- Home sales in Waterloo Region continue to surge, reaching a new record of over 900 homes sold in March.

That’s according to the most recent report by the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR), which found home sales increased by over 72 per cent compared to March 2020.

“This is the first time we’ve sold more than 900 homes in a single month,” said Nicole Pohl, President of KWAR in a news release.

Those sales included 593 detached homes, 124 condo units, 79 semi-detached homes, and 197 townhomes, for a total of 993 residential sales.

During that time, the average sale price for all residential properties in the Kitchener-Waterloo area was $765,393.

“On a year-over-year basis we continued to see huge price increases in the average price in March, however compared to February we are seeing some signs that perhaps prices may be starting to stabilize a bit,” said Pohl.

The average price of a detached home was $899,460 in March. That number represents a 32.3 per cent increase from March 2020, although a slight 1.4 per cent drop in comparison to February 2021.

Here's a look at housing prices and residential sales over the last year in Kitchener-Waterloo.