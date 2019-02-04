

CTV Kitchener





Regional police say they responded to a record number of suspected opioid overdose calls in January.

In a tweet, police say they responded to 75 calls.

Ten of them were fatal.

“These are the highest numbers reported in one month,” the tweet reads.

Authorities are asking the public to educate itself on the signs of an overdose and the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act.

The law provides some legal protection for people seeking help during an overdose, according to the Canadian government’s website.

It can protect people from possession charges and related consequences.