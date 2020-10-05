KITCHENER -- This September saw the highest number of homes ever sold through that month in Waterloo Region.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) said that 758 resident homes were sold during the month, an increase of 41.6 per cent compared to the same month last year. The 10-year average for home sales in September is 460.

"This is far more home sales then what we would normally see in September as buyers continue to play catch-up from the COVID-19-hindered spring market," said KWAR President Colleen Koehler in a news release.

Here's how the numbers were broken down, and how they compared to the same month last year:

431 detached homes sold for an average of $768,762 (up 25 per cent)

93 condominium apartments sold for an average of $390,690 (up 13 per cent)

178 townhouses sold for an average of $476,636 (up 8.7 per cent)

54 semi-detached homes sold for an average of $544,874 (up 16.5 per cent)

The median price of all homes sold through the month hit $580,250, while the median price of a detached home rose to $676,000.

The average home took 14 days to sell through September, compared to 23 days during the same month last year.