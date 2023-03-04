Record-breaking WRPS polar plunge held for Special Olympics Ontario

Some might call it crazy, but others call it refreshing.

Waterloo Regional Police Service held their third in-person polar plunge on Saturday and raised thousands of dollars for Special Olympics Ontario programs and the 26,000 athletes they support.

"Support their great cause, their athleticism, and their commitment to sport," said WRPS chief Mark Crowell. "They bring the spirit and we bring the fundraising and the partnership."

Coming off Friday's blistering storm, more than 90 daring divers geared up for the plunge at the Cambridge headquarters.

"We know how cold it's going to be," said Jennifer Mousley of Cambridge Special Olympics. "The reason it's so important is we're giving so many athletes opportunities to do local sports, provincial sports, and national sports."

Jill Summerhayes, 80, took her first polar plunge in over a decade and raised over $1,100.

"It's a shock to the system and very cold," said Summerhayes. "I think it's a wonderful thing for an excellent cause. It was a lot of fun."

The campaign blew past its $25,000 fundraising goal and set a new record of over $44,000.

"The support from the police and the region is amazing for us to be able to keep doing what we do," said Mousley.