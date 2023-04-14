Record-breaking temperatures spur outdoor activities and car repairs

People in southern Ontario have been treated to a taste of summer with unseasonably warm weather this week, leading many within Waterloo region to shed those winter layers to enjoy the sun.

According to the University of Waterloo’s weather station, a historic temperature was reached Thursday. The station tweeted around 3 p.m. that the 27.6 C weather was the highest temperature this early in the season within the region since 1914.

With a temperature of 27.6C as of 3 pm, this is now the highest temperature this early in the season in the history of records in the region that go back to 1914.@CBCKW891 @WR_Record @CityNewsKIT @CTVKitchener — UW Weather Station (@UW_WeatherStn) April 13, 2023

That record temperature continued to rise and by 4 p.m. it was 28.1 C, which marked the earliest in the year that the temperature rose above 28 C.

With a temperature of 28.1C as of 4 pm, this is now the earliest in the year that the temperature has gone above 28C (previously it was April 22).@CBCKW891 @WR_Record @CityNewsKIT @CTVKitchener — UW Weather Station (@UW_WeatherStn) April 13, 2023

This week’s warm weather inspired many to get outside. Patios, parks and beaches have been a few of the go-to spots which groups have been checking out. Others are taking advantage of the heat and started some of their spring cleaning duties.

According to a few local car shops, they too have been seeing an increase in customers coming in to get work done on their vehicles.

Staff from Wax N Stuff, a detailing automotive company in Kitchener, said that due to the sudden rise in temperatures, their car repair bookings have skyrocketed.

“I have noticed that it’s definitely getting busier and the phones are kind of ringing more than during the winter seasons,” said James Morrison, the owner of Wax N Stuff. “The winter seasons are definitely the slowest season of the year but I am starting to notice an increase in phone calls and emails in regards to getting clients’ vehicles in from the winter as well as vehicles that were in storage. Some owners are taking them out of storage now and they want them cleaned up for the summer.”

It looks as though the warm weather is here to stay, at least for now, over the next few days.