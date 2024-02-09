Record-breaking heat in Kitchener

Kitchener broke a weather record Friday morning and the temperature is expected to keep climbing.

The previous record high for Feb. 9 – set in 2001 – was 9.6 C, according to Environment Canada data.

By 10 a.m., it was 10 C. Environment Canada is forecasting we could reach 12 C by 3 p.m.

Saturday will also be unseasonably warm, with a high of 10 C forecast.

Cooler temperatures and snow are expected to return Sunday.

