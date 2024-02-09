Record-breaking heat in Kitchener

KITCHENER
    Melting snow on Alexmuir Place in Waterloo, Ont. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Melting snow on Alexmuir Place in Waterloo, Ont. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Kitchener broke a weather record Friday morning and the temperature is expected to keep climbing.

    The previous record high for Feb. 9 – set in 2001 – was 9.6 C, according to Environment Canada data.

    By 10 a.m., it was 10 C. Environment Canada is forecasting we could reach 12 C by 3 p.m.

    Saturday will also be unseasonably warm, with a high of 10 C forecast.

    Cooler temperatures and snow are expected to return Sunday.

    More to come.

    Wages up, unemployment down in Canada

    Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.

