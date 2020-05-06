KITCHENER -- Temperatures are going to fall even further below seasonal than they are now.

A seasonal daytime high for Kitchener-Waterloo is about 17 degrees with a low closer to 5.

Daytime highs Friday and through the Mother’s Day weekend will struggle to reach our seasonal low of 5, while overnight temperatures are forecast to drop below the freezing mark.

Combine the chilly temperatures, relatively warm waters of Lake Huron & Georgian Bay and aligned winds, and it creates the recipe for lake-effect snow.

Many in Southern Ontario, especially southeast of the lakes, are forecast to see flurries or even squalls Friday night and through the weekend. Lake-effect conditions can deteriorate quite quickly, with even sunny skies for communities outside of the lake-effect bands.

As the Polar Vortex is about to plunge south, unseasonably chilly air will settle in with the potential to break record cold temperatures.

While our temperatures drop, the same can’t be said for everywhere in the country. Whitehorse, Y.T., climbs to the high teens under sunny skies to end the work-week and through the weekend, with parts of Southern B.C. reaching mid-twenties.

K-W has a forecast high of 4 degrees Friday. Communities such as Wiarton are expected to reach a high of just 2 degrees, with gusty winds that will create a brisk chill.

The cool temperatures are expected to stick around in the long range forecast.