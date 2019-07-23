

CTV Kitchener





Two months after a suspicious fire at a Cambridge addiction treatment centre that was under construction, rebuilding efforts have begun.

The fire ripped through the House of Friendship's centre on Concession Road in Cambridge at the beginning of May.

Days later, the Ontario Fire Marshal said the circumstances around the fire seemed concerning. The Waterloo Regional Police Service said it was investigating the fire criminally.

"We are incredibly excited to be able to once again move forward with this much-needed addiction treatment centre for Waterloo Region," says Executive Director John Neufeld in a media release.

According to the release, the damage will be covered by insurance, but the organization says it needs another $500,000 for costs related to the fire.

Those include a second floor, costs for security during the renovations and the rental of an interim space while construction continues.

"Reconstruction efforts, including the removal of damaged materials, mechanical and electrical elements and the rear 20-foot section of the building, is now underway," the press release reads in part.

The project is set to be complete around the late spring or early summer of 2020.