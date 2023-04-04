RECIPE: Mediterranean Sheet Pan Omelette and Coconut Lime Cupcakes
These recipes are from the Egg Farmers of Ontario website. Click these links for more information and nutritional facts on the Mediterranean Sheet Pan Omelette and Coconut Lime Cupcakes.
Mediterranean Sheet Pan Omelette
Serves: 12
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 cups packed baby spinach
- 3 cooked Italian sausages, chopped
- 2 cups sliced mixed mushrooms
- 1/2 cup julienned roasted red pepper
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1 plum tomato, diced
- 1/2 cup crumbled herbed goat cheese
- 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh basil
- 16 eggs
- 1 tbsp hot sauce
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- pepper to taste
- basil for garnish
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
Butter a 13x18-inch baking sheet.
Sprinkle baking sheet evenly with spinach leaves; top with sausage, mushrooms, red pepper, red onion, tomato, goat cheese and basil.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs with hot sauce and salt.
Pour egg mixture gently over baking sheet. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until egg has lightly puffed.
Sprinkle with pepper to taste and garnish with basil.
Tip: Great for meal planning, feeding large crowds and is freezable.
Coconut Lime Cupcakes
Serves: 12
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/4 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup stirred canned full fat coconut milk
- 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 tsp lime zest
- 1 tsp coconut extract
Coconut White Chocolate Frosting
- 1 tub cream cheese, at room temperature
- 200 g good-quality white chocolate, melted
- 1/2 cup icing sugar
- 1/4 cup stirred canned full fat coconut milk
- 2 tsp coconut extract
- 1/2 tsp lime zest
- 1/2 cup sweetened flaked coconut, toasted
- 6 lime slices, halved
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C).
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt.
In a large bowl, with an electric mixer on low speed, beat sugar and butter until fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time; beat in coconut milk, lime juice, lime zest and coconut extract. Stir in flour mixture, quickly until combined, being careful not to overmix.
Line a 12-cup muffin pan with cup liners. Divide batter evenly among prepared muffin cups; about halfway.
Bake for about 11-13 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 5 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack and let cool completely.
Coconut White Chocolate Frosting:
In a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium speed, beat cream cheese, melted white chocolate, icing sugar, coconut milk, coconut extract and lime zest, scraping bowl as necessary; beat for 1 minute, until well blended. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, until thickened and spreadable, or for up to 1 day.
Frost cupcakes evenly and sprinkle edge with toasted coconut. Garnish with lime slice.
