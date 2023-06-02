RECIPE: Grilled chicken and arugula sandwich from Emily Richards

Sandwiches sometimes need a zip for flavour so try out the combination of sundried tomatoes and mustard. This sandwich brings a brightness with grilled chicken and smoked cheese too.

RECIPE

1 cup (250 mL) baby arugula leaves

8 oz (250 g) grilled chicken breasts, sliced

8 slices smoked mozzarella or provolone cheese

2 grilled red peppers, seeded and sliced

Sundried Tomato Mayonnaise:

1/4 cup (50 mL) mayonnaise

2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped sundried tomatoes in oil, drained

1 tsp (5 mL) Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried oregano

4 small ciabatta or kaiser buns, halved

Instructions: In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, sundried tomatoes, mustard and oregano. Spread over inside of each bun.