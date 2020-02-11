ROASTED GRAPES WITH BURRATA

Burrata is a fresh Italian cows milk (or often buffalo milk) made from mozzarella and cream. It is hand shaped into a pouch with the outer shell made into solid mozzarella white the inside contains stracciatella – a soft stringy curd and cream. It has a milky, buttery flavour that’s rich without being too indulgent. Serve with these roasted grapes – well that’s a meal unto itself.

Ingredients:

1 bunch red grapes

Olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly cracked pepper

1 ball burrata cheese, room temperature

Crackers

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Cut grapes into small bunches and place on a roasting tray. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

2. Bake in peheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes just until hot and skins begin to blister and split.

3. Remove burrata from water (you can discard the water). Dab off excess water. Place on a serving plate and garnish with roasted grapes and serve with crackers.

LEMON AND HERB RISOTTO WITH GRILLED LOBSTER TAILS

Ingredients:

4 cups chicken stock

1 whole sprig of fresh herbs like thyme, rosemary, parsley

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 shallots, finely chopped

1 tbsp butter

1 cups Arborio rice

½ tsp fresh thyme leaves

Kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper

1/3 cup white wine

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tsp lemon zest

Method:

1. In a saucepan heat the broth, herbs and crushed garlic over low heat and keep warm.

2. In a wide-deep skillet, saute the shallots in butter for 2-3 minutes or until tender. Add the rice, thyme and pepper and cook for about 2-3 minutes. Stir in the wine and lemon juice and cook stirring frequently until all of the liquid is absorbed.

3. Ladle in the heated broth about ½ cup at a time, stirring frequently. Allow most of the liquid to absorb between additions. Cook just until risotto is creamy and rice is almost tender about 20 minutes. Add the cheese and lemon zest cook and stir until heated through. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Makes two servings

LOBSTER TAILS WITH GARLIC PARSLEY BUTTER

Ingredients:

2 lobster tails (5 to 6 oz each)

1 tbsp fresh parsley

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp Dijon mustard

¼ tsp salt

1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp unsalted butter, divided

Method:

1. Using kitchen scissors, cut through the top shell of the lobster tail, stopping at the base of the tail and snipping through the top portion of the meat as you go.

2. Flip the tail over to the back see-through side of the tail and crack the ribs in the centre. This will help open the shell.

3. Open the shell using your thumbs and fingers and loosen the meat from the shell (remove the vein if present). Work carefully – shells can be sharp! Lift the meat from the shell, keeping it attached at the base. Press the shell together and set the lobster meat over the top. The bulk of the lobster meat should be sitting over the top of the shell.

4. Place oven rack at least 6-inches from broiler rack in the oven. Preheat oven to Broil. Place lobster tails in a roasting pan.

5. In a small bowl combine parsley, garlic, mustard, salt,pepper, olive oil and lemon juice. Divide the mixture evenly over the lobster tails and dot each tail with 1 tsp of butter.

6. Broil 10 to 11 minutes. When done, lobster meat should be opaque and white in the centre and register 145°F on a thermometer. Transfer to plate and serve with risotto.

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKES

Ingredients:

50 g dark chocolate

50 g butter

50 g sugar

1 eggs

25 g flour

Method:

1. Melt chocolate and butter in a bowl over a bain Marie (a pot of hot water)

2. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs together with the sugar until thick, then stir in the flour and mix well

3. Pour slowly the melted chocolate into the egg mixture and mix well.

4. Pour the dough into 2 small buttered 6 oz ramekins and chill for at least 30 minutes (they can be made a day ahead and stored in the fridge).

5. After the main course is served, heat the oven to 400°F and bake the fondants for 10-12 minutes until the tops have formed a crust.

6. Let them rest for 2-3 minutes in the ramekins and then turn out onto a plate. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.

Serves two