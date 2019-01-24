

Wet weather on Wednesday and freezing temperatures on Thursday have resulted in slippery sidewalks across Waterloo Region.

The City of Kitchener is handing out warnings to home owners who have not cleared their properties of hazards.

While most city-owned sidewalks are clear, many walkways on side streets were covered in thick sheets of ice well into the morning.

Property owners who do not remove the ice within 24 hours of receiving a warning could face a fine of up to $400 from the City of Kitchener.

The snow removal bylaw for sidewalks was recently ramped up to protect those with disabilities, older adults, parents with strollers, or anyone with mobility devices.

On Wednesday, road conditions resulted in about 20 crashes in the morning, including three school buses.