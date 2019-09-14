Featured
Recall of baby formula sold in Ontario
Abbott brand Calcio XD infant formula is seen in this handout image from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 6:53PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 14, 2019 7:00PM EDT
The federal food safety watchdog says a brand of baby formula has been recalled due to rancidity and the product being off-colour.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Abbott Laboratories is recalling its Calcilo XD powder.
The CFIA says there have been reported illness associated with the consumption of the product, but it did not specify how many were affected.
The agency says rancid food has an unusual odour and should not be consumed as it may cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
It says the formula was distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
The CFIA says it's conducting a food safety investigation which could lead to other products being recalled.