

CTV Kitchener





Staff from the City of Waterloo will be unveiling designs for the Waterloo Memorial Recreational Complex expansion later this month.

Scheduled for Jan. 24, staff will host two open house sessions to share the plans.

The three main components are a civic front of around 12,500 square feet, a central fitness core and a community pavilion up to 23,000 square feet.

These expansions will add facilities for an activity court, a second indoor walking track and a meeting and dining hall.

Virtual reality tours, a 3D model and interior and exterior perspectives will help people visualize the transformations.

City staff will return to council in the spring for approval to move ahead with construction.

It’s estimated the project will take about two years.