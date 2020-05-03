WATERLOO -- Region Police have handed out several drug-related charges after responding to a rear-end collision in Cambridge.

Officers reportedly came across the crash in the area of Bishop Street North and Hespeler Road around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They say a Chevy Avalanche pickup truck was stopped at the red light of the intersection when a Honda Odyssey van rear-ended it.

The occupants of the truck were treated and released by medical services at the scene, according to officials.

Reports from police indicated the driver of the van was impaired by drug.

Officers have seized suspected meth, heroin, cannabis, and MDMA, as well as a substantial amount of Canadian currency. A cell phone and hatchet were allegedly found within reach of the driver’s seat and also seized.

A 21-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with several offences, including: impaired operation by drug, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, and careless driving.

None of the charges have been proven in court.