'Really invested in this team': Bengals 'super fan' from Brantford ready to cheer for his team in Super Bowl

Brantford resident Jamie Stephens said he isn’t surprised when people call him a “super fan” of the Cincinnati Bengals. He said he has been cheering for the NFL team for more than half of his life.

“The word fan comes from fanatic. I’m definitely really invested in this team, maybe to an unhealthy level,” said Stephens.

He hosts a weekly podcast where he talks about the team and has a Bengals covered “man cave” that includes paraphernalia he’s collected over the years.

“I’ve got probably about I don’t know 15 or 20 helmets that are signed by different players,” Stephens said.

Jamie Stephens has a "man cave" dedicated to the Bengals (Supplied: Jamie Stephens)

He is a season ticket holder and has been making the trek to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati to watch them live for more than five years.

“It’s an eight hour drive. There’s eight home games every year. I go to six,” said Stephens.

He’s only been to two games this season due to the pandemic and instead watches the games at home. The last game, where the Bengals beat the KC Chiefs to book their ticket to the 56th NFL Super Bowl, was his favourite to date.

“Fifty-five-year-old guys, 65-year-old guys, I’m a 42-year-old guy, we’re all on FaceTime and we are bawling our eyes out to each other,” admitted Stephens.

Jamie Stephens in Cincinnati cheering for the Bengals (Supplied: Jamie Stephens)

He said it has been a long time coming, but he’s grateful to witness it.

“The Bengals have been in the Super Bowl two times before. They lost both times. That was before I was a fan back in the 80s,” he said.

The big game is Feb. 13 and Stephens plans to have a private party at a hall that he owns in Branford. He said he feels confident that his boys will come out on top.

“When they’re not expected to win that’s when they go on and win the game,” said Stephens.

Rooting for the underdog has become his specialty and so being emotionally invested in the outcome of every game.

“If we lose, I’m going to cry. And if we win, I’m going to cry,” said Stephens.