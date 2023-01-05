'Really disappointing': Mild temperatures delay start of outdoor winter activities in southwestern Ontario
Mild temperatures, rain, and muddy grass are making for a challenging start to the season for outdoor winter sport fans.
Ski hills, tube parks, and snowmobile trails are still closed for the season in southwestern Ontario.
“It’s frustrating beyond control,” said John Osborne, president of the Fergus Elora Bellwood Snowmobile Club.
The local snowmobile club said the warm temperatures and lack of snow are delaying the start to the season.
“Unfortunately we have to get the ground frozen before the snow comes,” Osborne explained. “With this last dump, a lot of the ground wasn’t frozen yet, but hopefully this time we’ll get some cold, cold weather.”
He said the overnight temperatures need to dip to below -10 C for at least four to five days in order for the ground to be ready for snowmobiles.
Chicopee Tube Park is also hoping for colder temperatures. The park opened on Dec. 29, but just a few days later, staff had to close it down again due to spring-like conditions.
“We really count on our winters here as it’s our primary business, so for us to lose the entire holiday, really, and possibly into the main season, it’s really disappointing,” said Daniel Hines, the outside operations manager of Chicopee Tube Park.
Hines said the park usually aims to open around Boxing Day, however, this season is the “farthest behind” they’ve been in the last 12 years.
SOME BUSINESSES SEE BOOST
However, the warm weather and rain does come with its perks for some businesses.
Indoor play centres in Waterloo region said they’ve seen a boost in customers in the past week.
“We’re currently about 500 to 600 people a day on the weekdays,” said Ajvad Rehmani, the manager of Funvilla in Kitchener. “Earlier was about 100 to 150 people on a regular weekday.”
The centre attributes to increase to a combination of students being on Christmas break and the weather.
“Having the milder temperatures but still having the rain where you can’t really play at the outdoor playgrounds has for sure been a factor in people coming indoors,” Erin Clark, the co-owner of Recharge & Play Wellness Café said.
