KITCHENER -- Thousands of students across Waterloo Region are starting Reading Week Friday and some have changed their travel plans as COVID-19 cases spike in the province.

Some students have loved ones in COVID-19 hot spots, leaving them with difficult choices to make.

Ruby Quader indulged in some time in the sun during Reading Week last year.

"We went to the Bahamas," she said. "We can't really do that this week, there's really not much we can do."

This year, Quadar is staying home and a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is off the table.

"We go to his grandma's house for Thanksgiving every year, but obviously we can't do that this year because we can't have gatherings, and we can't be close to her anyways," Quadar said.

"Obviously that's not an option this year because we have to keep her safe," Liam Hall said. "The COVID restrictions are in place for a reason."

Some students have made last minute changes to their long weekend plans as the province tightens restrictions.

"I think it's really important for students to be safe and not going anywhere doesn't mean do not visit, you can visit virtually," student Ahmed said.

Others are going back home to hot spots that are now rolling back to a modified Stage 2.

"I think it would be safer not to go at all, but my family wants to have Thanksgiving dinner so kind of have to," student Matthis Chow said.

Fall Reading Week runs from Oct. 13 to 16. Students will be back in class in Oct. 19.

Students aren't the only ones changing their plans.

Nikhil Koushik pulled the plug on his Thanksgiving dinner after new provincial restrictions.

"Usually we would be on the road, but we can't do that," he said.

Now he's staying in Waterloo with only his immediate family.

"My kids and I are making roast Cornish hen and we are baking a cake and then my wife is making scalloped potatoes," he said. "We are doing the usual family feast, but we are doing the Zoom family call on Sunday, so that will be good."

Many families have decided to prepare small meals to keep gatherings small.

"I'm not able to go visit my grandparents, but I am still able to celebrate with my family, which is nice," said Justin Knebel, who lives in Kitchener.