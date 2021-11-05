Read to a Dog program returns to Elmira Public Library

ELMIRA -

The Elmira Public Library is looking to bring back its Read to a Dog program.

It has been running for more than 15 years, but went virtual during the pandemic.

Staff said they have not confirmed the format yet but hope to have it back by January 2022.

The goal is to get kids engaged and encouraged to read more in comfortable setting.

“The kids are so confident and enjoy reading so much when they read to a dog to take the attention off and even off the fear of reading possibly,” said Sheryl Tilley, manager of library services at Region of Waterloo Library.

Volunteer and dog owner Holly Teahen has taken part in the program with six different dogs overs the years. She said the dogs are just as happy as the kids, to be involved.

“They know when they’re close to the library. They know when they get their scarves on but they’re coming here,” said Teahen.

The program runs typically for eight weeks at a time with 15-minute sessions.

Kids can sign-up here.