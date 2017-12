CTV Kitchener





A 42-year-old man and an 46-year-old woman were charged with a string of offences after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Kitchener Detachment executed search warrants of a home and a business in Cambridge.

On Dec., 13, the RCMP conducted search warrants to a business on Montrose Street and at a residence on Hawthorne Drive which were part of their investigation called Project OGROMMET.

Officers seized approximately 50 pounds of marijuana, 7 pounds of Shatter (a cannabinoid with 80 per cent plus THC content), $39,000 cash and three vehicles with a value of approximately $100,000.

In total, the value of the drugs seized was around $300,000.

Buddy Franck Jr. and Gertrude Tracey Hann, both of Hawthorne Drive in Cambridge, were jointly charged with several offences including conspiring to traffic a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Both are scheduled to appear at Waterloo Region Court House in Kitchener in January.

The RCMP also thanked the Waterloo Regional Police Service for their assistance with the investigation.