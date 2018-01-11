

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Slick roads due to freezing rain resulted in numerous school bus cancellations Friday morning across a broad swath of northern and eastern Ontario and in areas north of Montreal.

All school bus service for Ottawa's English Catholic and Public Schools and French Catholic and Public Schools are cancelled.

Buses are also cancelled for the English and French Upper Canada District School Board & Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

Buses are also being kept off the roads in the Sudbury and North Bay regions and in Dufferin County and at the Wilfrid Laurier School Board serving a broad area north of Montreal.

In most areas, temperatures are just below the freezing mark, causing the recent snow melt to turn to ice.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the affected regions. It says the mild and rainy conditions will come to an "abrupt halt" on Friday, with rain and freezing rain quickly turning to snow.



