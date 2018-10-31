

CTV Kitchener





Almost $50,000 worth of valuables was taken during a break and enter at a Guelph residence.

Police responded to the break-in on Woolwich Street between London Road and Division Street.

They said it took place between 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Among the items taken were 10 one-ounce gold bars, 9 silver bars, a rare Tanzanite jewel from Africa, a wedding ring, gold necklaces, a pearl necklace and some American currency.

The total value of these items was over $48,000.

Some of the items had been stored in a lock box, which was later recovered in Exhibition Park.

Guelph Police encouraged anyone with information, or anyone who sees these items for sale online or in a store, to contact them.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers.