Featured
Rare Tanzanite jewel among almost $50K in items stolen from home: police
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 2:10PM EDT
Almost $50,000 worth of valuables was taken during a break and enter at a Guelph residence.
Police responded to the break-in on Woolwich Street between London Road and Division Street.
They said it took place between 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 30.
Among the items taken were 10 one-ounce gold bars, 9 silver bars, a rare Tanzanite jewel from Africa, a wedding ring, gold necklaces, a pearl necklace and some American currency.
The total value of these items was over $48,000.
Some of the items had been stored in a lock box, which was later recovered in Exhibition Park.
Guelph Police encouraged anyone with information, or anyone who sees these items for sale online or in a store, to contact them.
Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers.