rare Charitable Research Reserve performing prescribed burn on Wednesday afternoon
Published Wednesday, April 14, 2021 11:42AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 14, 2021 12:17PM EDT
Part of the lands on the rare Charitable Research Reserve (Facebook: rare Charitable Research Reserve)
KITCHENER -- The rare Charitable Research Reserve will be carrying out a prescribed burn on about 18.5 hectares of land near Blair Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with the reserve said they're working with the University of Guelph to "reset the clock" on habitat succession and "enhance the prairie ecosystem" in the area.
The burn is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The reserve area is an urban land trust and environmental institute in Waterloo-Wellington.