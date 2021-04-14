KITCHENER -- The rare Charitable Research Reserve will be carrying out a prescribed burn on about 18.5 hectares of land near Blair Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the reserve said they're working with the University of Guelph to "reset the clock" on habitat succession and "enhance the prairie ecosystem" in the area.

The burn is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The reserve area is an urban land trust and environmental institute in Waterloo-Wellington.