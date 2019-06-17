

CTV Kitchener





Hundreds of thousands of people have crowded the streets of downtown Toronto for the Raptors Championship Parade.

So many people, in fact, that several subway stops have been shut down.

Representatives for GO Transit say they’re experiencing an “unprecedented afternoon commute” and they’re running at full capacity.

They’re advising anyone travelling to or from the downtown core to leave work early or wait until after the rush hour.

Some additional trains have been added while others are experiencing delays.

The next Kitchener-bound train will leave Union Station at 3:35 p.m.

They’re asking travelers to be patient as the train is expected to be very crowded.