

CTV Kitchener





Despite the weather conditions, thousands of basketball fans filled squares and streets in Waterloo Region on Monday evening to take in game five of the NBA final.

The Toronto Raptors fell to the Golden State Warriors 106-105 forcing game six in Oakland, California on Thursday.

While the wind cancelled the Toronto Raptors viewing party in Guelph, it also made for a rough start to the night in Kitchener and Waterloo.

In downtown Kitchener, strong winds initially posed a problem for the inflatable screen early in the evening.

However the screen was able to withstand the conditions for the rest of the evening.

At Waterloo’s ‘WE THE NORTH Square', the screen collapsed three times and the video feed of the game was lost once before being restored.

Celebrations in Cambridge also went ahead as planned with hundreds of fans cheering in Civic Square.