Cambridge’s next municipal election won’t just be about who gets to hold office for the next four years.

The city’s residents will also be asked to vote on how city council’s makeup should be determined in the future.

A referendum question will ask whether the city should use ranked ballots for the 2022 and subsequent municipal elections.

Ranked ballots give voters the option of ranking some or all candidates by order of preference, rather than solely voting for one candidate.

When results are tabulated, the candidate with the fewest votes is dropped off the ballot. Their votes are then redistributed to their voters’ second-choice candidates. This process repeats itself until one candidate has received more than 50 per cent of all remaining votes.

Proponents of the system say it gives voters a greater say in who is elected.

Municipal elections will take place Oct. 22.