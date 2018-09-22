

The puck has dropped on the regular OHL season.

The Kitchener Rangers played their first game against the Flint Firebirds Friday night at the Aud.

The hometown team skated away with a 6-2 victory.

The Rangers are coming off one of their best seasons since 2012. Last season they almost won the Western Conference Championship, losing to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in double-overtime in Game 7.

“You build a winning atmosphere and winning culture,” said head coach Jay McKee. Two of the past three years, we’ve have 40 plus wins and that’s good.”

The team has a plan for another successful season.

“We have an influx of youth this year,” said McKee. “We want to try and get those guys out in situations where they can succeed.”

The Guelph Storm, meanwhile, began their season with a loss.

The Sudbury Wolves won by a score of 4-2.