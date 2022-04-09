Rangers win final regular season home game, pay tribute to overage players

The Kitchener Rangers won their last home game of the regular season and also paid tribute to some special players.

The Friday night matchup with the Sarnia Sting was the last game at The Aud before the playoffs.

While the Sting opened up the scoring, Trent Swick put the Rangers back to even before Reid Valade made it 2-1 after two periods.

Matthew Sop added the third and eventual game winning score, while Mike Petizian and Joseph Serpa added empty net goal.

The Rangers also paid tribute to the teams' three overage players at the final regular season home game.

Petizian, the team's second highest scorer, Juistin Nolet, and Navrin Mutter were all honoured at centre ice.