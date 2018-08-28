

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener Rangers began training camp at the Kitchener Auditorium on Monday with two on-ice practices, at 7p.m. and 8p.m.

Tuesday morning the Rangers played their first of three intersquad games.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, August 28

10am – GAME – Team Blue vs. Team White

7pm – GAME – Team Blue vs. Team White

Wednesday, August 29

10am – GAME – Team Blue vs. Team White

Dates and times are subject to change.

Admittance to the camp is free of charge.

On Friday, the Preseason Showcase begins at the Auditorium with the Rangers hosting North Bay Battalion, Saginaw Spirit, and Moncton Wildcats.

The four teams will play each other once, meaning a total of six games will be played throughout the weekend.

There is a charge to attend the Preseason Showcase.