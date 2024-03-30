Rangers looking for playoff series victory with win Tuesday
The Kitchener Rangers are one win away from a playoff series victory.
They resume their first round matchup with the Otters in Erie Tuesday night.
This comes four days after their game five overtime thriller in Kitchener, where Trent Swick scored the winning goal in extra time.
Tuesday's game six was originally scheduled for Monday, but was delayed to avoid travelling during the eclipse.
REMAINING SCHEDULE
Game 6: Tues., April 9 – Kitchener at Erie, 7:00pm
Game 7: Weds., April 10 – Erie at Kitchener, 7:00pm*
*- if necessary
GAME FOUR: Erie ties up series 2-2
The teams returned to the ice for game four on Thursday in Erie.
After the first period, the Rangers led 2-1 with scores from Carson Rehkopf and Fili Mešár.
Luke Ellinas netted another one in the second to keep the lead at 3-2 before the Otters took over in the third.
Erie scored three times throughout the final frame to come away with the 5-3 victory and tie up the series 2-2.
GAME THREE: Kitchener beats Erie 4-3 in overtime
It wasn't an easy path to victory, but the Kitchener Rangers battled back for a playoff win over the Erie Otters.
The two faced off Tuesday evening in Erie for game three of their best-of-seven first round series.
The Otters got off to a hot start in front of their home crowd, scoring three unanswered goals to begin the game.
Adrian Misaljevic and Antonino Pugliese both scored in the second period for Kitchener, followed by a Justin Bottineau goal midway through the third to even things up.
It was Justin Bottineau who played hero again when he netted another goal eight minutes into overtime and sealed the Rangers victory.
GAME TWO: Erie beats Kitchener 7-4
After winning game one against the Erie Otters on Friday, the Kitchener Rangers were in for a battle on Sunday afternoon back at The Aud.
The OHL Western Conference matchup started with two goals from the Rangers in the first period - courtesy of Carson Rehkropf and Matheas Stark - followed by a score from Erie's Pano Fimis.
Malcolm Spence and Sam Alfano gave the Otters the lead before Rehkopf scored again and tied it up at three a piece.
Matthew Sop was able to net one more for the Rangers in the third period, but it was to no avail. Erie netted four more to come away with the 7-4 win.
GAME ONE: Rangers beat Otters 6-3
The Aud was packed Friday for game one of the first-round series against the Erie Otters.
The Rangers never trailed in the matchup, getting out to a 2-1 start in the first period with goals from Luke Ellinas and Matthew Sop.
Ellinas would score again in the second, followed by goals from Eduard Šalé, Max Dirracolo, and Carson Rehkopf in the third.
PLAYOFF TRACKER
-
