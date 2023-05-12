Rangers hopefuls hit the ice for development camp

Hockey star hopefuls hit the rink at the Aud on Friday, trying to impress the brass behind the bench during the Kitchener Rangers training camp.

Dozens of young players have been invited to take part in a special development camp over the next few days.

They’re being put through their paces, including an off-ice fitness session, on-ice testing and a couple of games.

"There’s definitely a handful of guys here that will play on our team next year and will be in our lineup next year,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said.

The camp includes a mixture of new and returning faces lacing up their skates and hoping to catch the attention of the Rangers’ staff.

"Just the work ethic and the ability of everyone to kind of be a family here that want to win and have fun especially. I just saw a true community in everyone in Kitchener,” development camp participant Cameron Reid said.

Veteran development camp attendee, Justin Bottineau, said he is working to make sure the new guys are comfortable since he knows what is it like to be in their spot.

“Just make sure they’re comfortable and then on my half, just make sure I’m ready for the season,” he said.