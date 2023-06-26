Rangers home opener announced for upcoming season

The Kitchener Rangers’ home opener for the upcoming season will be held on Friday, Sept. 29.

On Monday, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced its 2023-24 regular season home openers for all 20-member teams.

The Rangers will face off against the Saginaw Spirit at 7 p.m.

The Guelph Storm will also have its home opener on Sept. 29, facing off against the Owen Sound Attack at 7:30 p.m.

The OHL said the entire 2023-24 Ontario Hockey League regular season schedule will be released on Tuesday.