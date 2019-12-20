KITCHENER -- The Kitchener Rangers hit the ice Friday night on a hot streak with 10 straight wins.

Back-stopping the Rangers' run is goalie Jacob Ingham, who has put up two shutouts during this streak.

He's not just making saves for his team, though: he's also stopping shots to save lives.

Jake Saves was started two years ago, when Ingham's grandparents were in a serious car crash.

His grandmother needed nine pints of blood to recover.

Every time he makes a save, $10 is donated to Canadian Blood Services: half from Ingham and half from the Rangers.

"As a family we kind of decided to help and find a way to give back after they recovered," Ingham said.

In his last 10 games, he's helped raise $3,200, and changed his jersey number to 68: the six to look like the letter G and the eight to look like the letter B.

GB stands for "give blood."

"I'm not sure that anyone else in Canadian Blood Services or any other regions across the country have had such an amazing support and such a unique initiative," says Gina Leyva with Canadian Blood Services.

The puck dropped at 7:30 at the Kitchener Auditorium as the Rangers hosted the Soo Greyhounds.